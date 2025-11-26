Moldova handed the Russian ambassador a note of protest — Russian drones violated the country's airspace

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova on Wednesday handed a note of protest to the Russian Ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Ozerov, in connection with the violation of its airspace by six drones, one of which fell on a house in the north of the country.

Moldova handed the Russian ambassador a note of protest: what happened?

On November 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Chisinau and handed him a note of protest in connection with the illegal flight of six drones over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova on November 25, 2025.

The Ministry qualified these actions as absolutely unacceptable, emphasizing that they constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova and a direct threat to national and regional security. Share

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova reiterated its call on the Russian Federation to refrain from any actions that endanger the country's security and to strictly adhere to international norms.

At the same time, the Ministry demanded that the Embassy of the Russian Federation take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

A drone that crashed in northern Moldova yesterday was brought to the Foreign Ministry building ahead of the Russian ambassador's visit.

The Russian ambassador cynically renounced drones and lashed out at Ukraine.

On the night of November 25, Russian forces launched a combined air attack on Ukraine using cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as strike drones. An air alert was declared throughout the country.