Moldova says no strikes were carried out on a military unit in Transnistria

The authorities of Moldova report that no strikes were carried out on the military unit in the so-called Transnistria.

Moldova denies the attack on Transnistria happened

The Moldovan Bureau of Reintegration Policy reported that it contacted other state bodies of the Republic of Moldova regarding the drone attack on the so-called Transnistria.

After studying video footage and sharing information, we report that this incident is an attempt to incite fear and panic in the region. The military equipment in the images has not been operational for several years. Share

It is reported that the Chisinau authorities in contact with the Ukrainian side do not confirm any attacks on the Transnistrian region.

At the same time, the Center for Combating Disinformation noted that the attack was a provocation by Russia.

According to their data, the Russian Federation is trying to inflame the information situation, since the Russian Federation does not have a corridor to Transnistria to carry out provocations of a military nature.

DIU spokesman Andriy Yusov called it a "Russian provocation" in a comment to Suspilne.

Drone attack on unrecognized Transnistria

On the afternoon of March 17, the Russian mass media spread information about a drone hitting a military unit in unrecognized Transnistria.

It is reported that a fire allegedly broke out on the territory of the military unit in Tiraspol, and the Mi-8 helicopter burned down.

Local media reported that there were no victims, and that law enforcement officers were working on the scene and had opened a criminal case.