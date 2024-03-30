More than 11,000 anti-tank "dragon's teeth" were installed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Defense fortifications are being built in the Dnipropetrovsk region. More than 42 km of anti-tank ditches have already been dug.

Defense structures are being built in the Dnipropetrovsk region

At the moment, more than 11,000 concrete "dragon's teeth" have been installed to protect against tanks.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak.

We are strengthening the defense in Dnipropetrovsk region. We work in several directions at the same time. Dozens of equipment and specialists are involved. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

The post states that rubble foundations are being created at the sites of future firing points and dugouts. Reinforced concrete structures are widely used. Now they are waterproofed to protect them from the negative effects of rainwater and sewage, vapors, etc. Such structures should keep the defense strong and reliable, providing protection for the military.

Contractors dug more than 42 km of anti-tank ditches.

We are also increasing the number of tetrahedrons — special concrete pyramids, of which more than 11,000 have already been installed. Share

In the Kyiv region, they continue to strengthen the defense

As noted by Kyiv OVA, border protection is one of the main goals of security policy today.

Fortifications include:

an extensive system of trenches, dugouts and other types of shelters;

installation of barriers. We are talking about "dragon's teeth", anti-tank ditches and more.

It is noted that almost 10,000 concrete pyramids have already been installed. Anti-tank ditches have also been installed.