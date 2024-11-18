More than 200 people died. Floods continue to rage in Spain

The number of dead as a result of the floods that occurred in the eastern and southern part of Spain has increased to 227 people, another 13 people are considered missing.
In Valencia, the region worst affected by the floods, at least 219 people have died, of whom 218 have so far been identified.
A temporary morgue set up in Valencia to deal with the aftermath of the disaster is currently closed.
Recovery efforts continue in many of the 80 worst-hit municipalities west and south of Valencia.
Also, rain channels are still blocked in many areas. Thus, according to the RTVE journalist, in the municipality of Paiport, where at least 45 people died, sewage water is still flooding the streets.
Meanwhile, disputes continue between the regional government of Valencia and Spain's central government in Madrid over responsibility for and response to the storm. The president of the regional government of Valencia, Carlos Mason, has refused to resign.
Floods in Spain: what is known
In late October, flash floods caused by torrential rains that scientists attributed to a climate emergency inundated towns and villages in Spain, destroying bridges, cars, trees and streetlights.
On November 9, thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Valencia to express their dissatisfaction with the response of the regional authorities to the devastating floods in the eastern part of Spain.
