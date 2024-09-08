According to animal protectionists, more than 350 bats have flown to one of the private houses in Kyiv, looking for temporary housing before migrating for the winter.
Points of attention
- Over 300 bats sought temporary housing in a private house in Kyiv before their winter migration, highlighting the importance of preventing bats from entering homes.
- Bats often get trapped in houses due to open windows, so installing nets can help keep them out and ensure their safe return to the wild.
- It is crucial to follow simple rules such as turning off lights and opening windows to allow bats to fly out freely if they enter your home.
- All bats in Ukraine are listed in the Red Book, emphasizing the need to show respect and protect these important species.
- If you encounter a flock of bats in your home, seek help from specialists to safely relocate them and prevent harm to both the bats and your property.
What is known about the incident with bats in Kyiv
Representatives of the Kyiv animal rescue organization note that during migration, bat families are looking for temporary housing for rest during a long flight.
They are also looking for housing for the winter.
Animal rights activists point out that bats get trapped in windows that are open for ventilation in houses, flying inside and not being able to fly out.
What to do if a flock of bats flew into the apartment
Simple rules to follow if bats come to visit you at this time of year:
wait for darkness;
turn off the lights in the bat room;
open the windows wide, pull back the curtains so that the animals have the opportunity to fly freely;
if one or more bats do not fly, try to put them in a box and hand them over to specialists;
if there are still many bats in the apartment, ask for help.
More on the topic
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-