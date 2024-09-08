According to animal protectionists, more than 350 bats have flown to one of the private houses in Kyiv, looking for temporary housing before migrating for the winter.

What is known about the incident with bats in Kyiv

Representatives of the Kyiv animal rescue organization note that during migration, bat families are looking for temporary housing for rest during a long flight.

They are also looking for housing for the winter.

Animal rights activists point out that bats get trapped in windows that are open for ventilation in houses, flying inside and not being able to fly out.

Therefore, when going on vacation or to the country, you should not leave windows without screens open. After returning home, you may be surprised by uninvited winged guests. Not one or two, but a whole flock, — warn the representatives of the organization. Share

We would like to remind you that all bats that live on the territory of our country are listed in the Red Book. Please, if you see a bat, do not offend it. A long stay in a closed apartment is harmful not only to your home, but also to bats, animal rights activists urge. Share

What to do if a flock of bats flew into the apartment

Simple rules to follow if bats come to visit you at this time of year: