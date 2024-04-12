Ukraine creates jet combat drone "Kazhan": details
Ukraine creates jet combat drone "Kazhan": details

Ukraine is increasingly actively increasing the production of drones to destroy the Russian occupiers. The new development has already been presented by the Ministry of Defence.

What is known about the Ukrainian drone "Kazhan"

"Kazhan" E620 is a jet attack UAV of the "bomber" class of Ukrainian production. A hexacopter (a drone with six propellers) can drop ammunition or mines on targets many times, the MOD statement says.

The MOD press service highlights that this UAV can carry various munitions at an altitude of up to 1,000 meters, a speed of up to 72 kilometres per hour, and a distance of up to 12 kilometres.

AFU soldiers say you can learn to fly the "Kazhan" quickly.

Such drones will be purchased for units of the Defence Forces at the expense of the state budget, within the framework of the UNITED24 platform, the Ministry of Defence concluded.

What is essential to know about the production of drones in Ukraine

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as of today, among the drones used by the Armed Forces on the battlefield, 90% are Ukrainian-made UAVs.

He also added that it is extremely important that the technologies not only protect the lives of Ukrainians on the battlefield and strike an asymmetric blow to the enemy but also attract the attention of the whole world to the war in Ukraine.

Drones proved to be particularly effective during Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries.

They were the cause of a significant drop in the amount of crude oil that Russia was able to process.

Kyiv plans to produce thousands of long-range drones that can fly to Moscow and St. Petersburg. "The long-range kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles category is growing with a flight radius of 300, 500, 700 and 1000 kilometres.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

