Ukraine's UN representative says Russia launched almost 4k missiles, drones on Ukraine since 2024 beginning

Russia launched almost 1,000 missiles, about 2,800 attack drones, and almost 7,000 guided aerial bombs over Ukraine.

How many missiles and drones has the Russian Federation launched over Ukraine since the beginning of the year

The total explosive power of combined air strikes on Ukraine during this period exceeds 9 kilotons. Only 3% of Russian missiles, drones and guided bombs hit military targets, while 97% hit civilian infrastructure. Serhiy Kyslytsia Representative of Ukraine at the UN

As Kyslytsia said, Russia has deliberately targeted critical energy infrastructure, in particular electricity production. After the March attacks, 80% of the thermal energy was destroyed. Hydroelectric power plants were also seriously damaged.

The representative of Ukraine at the UN reminded about the constant shelling of Kharkiv. According to him, the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine confirmed that at least 604 civilians were killed or wounded in Ukraine last month, which is 20% more than in February. 57 Ukrainian children were among those injured and killed in March due to Russian attacks.

Kyslytsia noted that even if the regimes of the dictators Putin and Hitler "are not identical twins, they have the same toxic DNA."

80 years ago, almost a lifetime spent on pacification led to World War II. Attempts to pacify the new aggressor, which we observed from 2014 to 2022, led to a full-scale war on the European continent. The lessons of history must be learned. If the UN Security Council existed during the Second World War, would its members have sat at the same table with the Nazis when they destroyed European cities and sent thousands of people to concentration camps, and we are now sitting with their modern predecessors, Serhiy Kyslytsia said. Share

What is known about the new mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on April 11

In addition, Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Kinzhal") and 40 attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 18 missiles and 39 drones.

The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

In the Kyiv region, the Russian army attacked the Trypillia TPP with kamikaze drones and rockets.

In Lviv region, there is a gas distribution infrastructure facility in the Stryi district and an electric substation in the Chervonohrad district.

The Russians struck Kharkiv and the region at least 10 times. More than 200,000 subscribers in the region are currently without electricity.

An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district.