More than 3,000 US troops arrive in the Middle East
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World
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More than 3,000 US troops arrive in the Middle East

U.S. Central Command
US Army
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On March 27, US Marines arrived in the Middle East on a landing ship carrying thousands of soldiers.

Points of attention

  • More than 3,000 US troops have recently arrived in the Middle East to bolster the country's military presence in the region.
  • The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli carrying 3,500 sailors and Marines has entered the US Central Command area of responsibility.

Reinforcements for the US Army have arrived in the Middle East

This was reported by the US Central Command in the Middle East on the social network X.

U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 27.

The command noted that this America-class ship is the flagship of the Tripoli landing group of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Force.

The ship has about 3,500 sailors and marines, and also has transport and attack aircraft, landing and tactical vehicles.

By the way, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Pentagon is considering sending another 10,000 soldiers to the Middle East to expand US President Donald Trump's military capabilities.

At the same time, according to Bloomberg, the Trump administration has no plans for a ground invasion of Iran yet. Despite the troop transfer, the US is betting on strategic pressure without involving infantry.

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