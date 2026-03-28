More than 3,000 US troops arrive in the Middle East

On March 27, US Marines arrived in the Middle East on a landing ship carrying thousands of soldiers.

Reinforcements for the US Army have arrived in the Middle East

This was reported by the US Central Command in the Middle East on the social network X.

U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 27. Share

The command noted that this America-class ship is the flagship of the Tripoli landing group of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Force.

U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about… pic.twitter.com/JFWiPBbkd2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026

The ship has about 3,500 sailors and marines, and also has transport and attack aircraft, landing and tactical vehicles.

By the way, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Pentagon is considering sending another 10,000 soldiers to the Middle East to expand US President Donald Trump's military capabilities.

At the same time, according to Bloomberg, the Trump administration has no plans for a ground invasion of Iran yet. Despite the troop transfer, the US is betting on strategic pressure without involving infantry.