The war in Iran will end in a few weeks — Rubio
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The war in Iran will end in a few weeks — Rubio

The war in Iran will end in a few weeks — Rubio
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

According to the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, rumors that the war in the Middle East will last for months or years are false. He assured that everything will be over in a few weeks.

Points of attention

  • Rubio denies that the war against Iran went wrong.
  • He also suggested that Trump could send ground troops to the Middle East.

Rubio promises a quick end to the war in the Middle East

As the head of the US State Department stated, Donald Trump's team expects that the war in Iran "will end in a few weeks, not months."

We have goals, and we are confident that we are close to achieving them.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

He also drew attention to the fact that official Tehran may decide to introduce a toll collection system in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite this, the American diplomat assured that any permanent toll on this waterway would be "unacceptable."

Journalists asked Rubio to assess the likelihood of a US ground invasion of Iran.

The Secretary of State is convinced that the United States is capable of achieving all possible goals with the help of American ground forces.

But we will always be ready to provide the president with maximum freedom of choice and maximum opportunity to adapt to unforeseen circumstances, if they arise, the diplomat said.

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