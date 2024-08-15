More than 60 million tons of cargo were transported through the grain corridor in the Black Sea

In 2024, 2,300 ships used the grain sea corridor, transporting more than 60 million tons of cargo.
The Black Sea Grain Corridor is successfully operating
The Ukrainian grain corridor continues its work.
This was announced by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk.
According to his information, the "grain corridor" is actively used by European countries, among which Spain and the countries of the global South are leading.
The ship CAPTAIN LEONIDAS was loaded with Ukrainian grain for a record
On April 6, the ship CAPTAIN LEONIDAS left the port "Pivdenny" with a record volume of Ukrainian grain.
This is the largest ship that entered the ports of Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.
The vessel CAPTAIN LEONIDAS under the flag of Panama left the port with a record 195,700 tons of Ukrainian products. The length of this vessel is 300 meters, width — 50 meters, dead weight — more than 203 thousand tons.
As of April 6, more than 36 million tons of goods were transported through the Ukrainian export corridor. As Kubrakov noted, this is higher than the indicators of the "grain initiative" for the year of its existence.
1,286 ships have already passed through the Ukrainian corridor, exporting 25 million tons of agricultural products to the countries of Asia, Africa and Europe. Currently, there are 135 vessels waiting to enter the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny", which are supposed to export 4 million tons of cargo.
