More than 60 million tons of cargo were transported through the grain corridor in the Black Sea

In 2024, 2,300 ships used the grain sea corridor, transporting more than 60 million tons of cargo.

The Black Sea Grain Corridor is successfully operating

The Ukrainian grain corridor continues its work.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk.

According to his information, the "grain corridor" is actively used by European countries, among which Spain and the countries of the global South are leading.

In any case, the corridor is working. We have already passed the milestone of 60 million tons, 2.3 thousand ships that used this corridor only by sea. Although this is not the only direction in which ships go. And yes, it is a daily work to ensure security, both anti-mine and anti-sabotage, and other types of dangers. This is also the work of the relevant structures, which have to review and accompany all this. And, as you can see, this process continues now on a full-time basis. Dmytro Pletenchuk Spokesman of the Navy

The ship CAPTAIN LEONIDAS was loaded with Ukrainian grain for a record

On April 6, the ship CAPTAIN LEONIDAS left the port "Pivdenny" with a record volume of Ukrainian grain.

This is the largest ship that entered the ports of Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

The vessel CAPTAIN LEONIDAS under the flag of Panama left the port with a record 195,700 tons of Ukrainian products. The length of this vessel is 300 meters, width — 50 meters, dead weight — more than 203 thousand tons.

As of April 6, more than 36 million tons of goods were transported through the Ukrainian export corridor. As Kubrakov noted, this is higher than the indicators of the "grain initiative" for the year of its existence.