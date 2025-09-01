More than 800 people killed in Afghanistan after powerful earthquake

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on the night of September 1 has already exceeded 800 people, and at least 2,800 more have been injured.

Earthquake in Afghanistan: over 800 people killed

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the earthquake in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar had killed 812 people.

At least 2,800 people have now been affected.

Meanwhile, Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Kabul, called for international assistance to overcome the consequences of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, which struck around midnight at a depth of more than 10 km.

Earthquake in Afghanistan

"We need this because many people here have lost their lives and homes," he told Reuters in a comment. Share

It is noted that this was the third major deadly earthquake in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, which led to a reduction in international funding, which made up the bulk of the country's public finances.