Moscow Metro website shows Ukrzaliznytsia ad after large-scale cyberattack

There was a malfunction in the Moscow metro website of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation: a message from Ukrzaliznytsia is currently posted on the main page of the site.
Points of attention
- The Moscow Metro website experienced disruptions and displayed an advertisement from Ukrzaliznytsia following a cyberattack.
- Ukrzaliznytsia was targeted in a recent hacker attack that led to disruptions in its online services.
- Following the cyberattack, Ukrzaliznytsia faced challenges in restoring its online ticket sales system, resulting in further disruptions.
An ad from Ukrzaliznytsia appeared on the Moscow Metro website
When trying to access the Moscow Metro website, a message from Ukrzaliznytsia appears:
As is known, UZ recently became the object of a targeted hacker attack.
Earlier on the morning of March 31, the Russian capital's transport department reported possible problems in the operation of the Moscow Metro program "due to technical work."
On March 23, a large-scale cyberattack was carried out on Ukrzaliznytsia, which caused almost all of the railway's online services to be unavailable.
Due to the increased load on the online sales system after the resumption of work, there were failures in the application and ticket sales website of Ukrzaliznytsia.
More on the topic
