There was a malfunction in the Moscow metro website of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation: a message from Ukrzaliznytsia is currently posted on the main page of the site.

When trying to access the Moscow Metro website, a message from Ukrzaliznytsia appears:

The app and ticket sales website have been restored, but there may still be some disruptions. We are currently stabilizing the systems.

As is known, UZ recently became the object of a targeted hacker attack.

Earlier on the morning of March 31, the Russian capital's transport department reported possible problems in the operation of the Moscow Metro program "due to technical work."

On March 23, a large-scale cyberattack was carried out on Ukrzaliznytsia, which caused almost all of the railway's online services to be unavailable.

On the morning of March 27, the online sales system of Ukrzaliznytsia was restored in a backup format for purchasing new train tickets and returning them.

Due to the increased load on the online sales system after the resumption of work, there were failures in the application and ticket sales website of Ukrzaliznytsia.