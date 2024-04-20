Murder of a policeman in Vinnytsia region. The soldiers in the video belong to the Ground Forces

The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that on the video, which was taken from a policeman's body camera after the shooting of a patrol in Vinnytsia region on the night of April 20, soldiers from one of the brigades are present.

The ground forces confirmed that in the video, which was shot on the policeman's body camera after the shooting and is being distributed on the network, there are soldiers of one of the military units.

The command of the Ground Forces will provide maximum assistance in a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the killing of the policeman, the message says. Share

We bow our heads in mourning together with the employees of the National Police of Ukraine, who with us carry out the task of protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This is an irreparable loss, the perpetrators of this crime must suffer the most severe punishment, - noted the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Share

What is known about the murder of a policeman in Vinnytsia region

On April 20, around 1:40 a.m., near the village of Yalanets, Gaisynskyi district, Vinnytsia region, employees of the response sector of the patrol police of police department No. 1 of the Gaisynskyi district administration stopped a car.

During the check, the passengers of the car used firearms. One police officer was killed, another was injured.

On the footage from the policeman's body camera, you can see that at first the law enforcement officers inspected the men's car. Suddenly, an assailant in black hits a patrolman, after which the sounds of explosions are heard.

Currently, the site of the incident has been inspected, material evidence has been seized, and the involvement of two servicemen in the crime is being investigated.

The National Police reported that the person who died during the night attack was 20-year-old Maksym Zaretskyi.

Criminal proceedings were opened for this fact. Those involved are being sought.