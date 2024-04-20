Murder of a policeman in Vinnytsia region. A video from a law enforcement officer's body camera appeared

On April 20, two men started shooting at police officers in the Vinnytsia region. One law enforcement officer was killed.

A video from the body camera of the murdered policeman in Vinnytsia region has appeared

On the footage, you can see that at first the law enforcement officers inspected the men's car. Suddenly, an assailant in black hits a patrolman, after which the sounds of explosions are heard.

What is known about the murder of a policeman in Vinnytsia region

The police of the Vinnytsia region informs that around 2 a.m. on April 20, police officers stopped an unknown dark-colored car for inspection in the Gaysyn district of the Vinnytsia region.

There were two men in the car who opened fire on the policemen. A 20-year-old policeman died from his injuries, his partner was injured.

A police operation was launched in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

Persons probably involved in the commission of the crime have already been identified. Orientation has been sent to all regional units of the National Police.

Videos from video surveillance cameras from gas stations, which may contain suspected criminals, are published on social networks.

The footage shows the faces and car of the alleged criminals. It is noted that they were traveling on a Suzuki Grand Vitaro SUV.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reacted to the unprecedented crime, saying that there is no justification for it and there cannot be.

It doesn't matter who and in what clothes. In what condition and for what reason is there no justification for this crime and there cannot be. The shooters must be found and apprehended. They should answer according to the strictness of the law, Klymenko wrote. Share

He also expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased policeman.