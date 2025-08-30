Murder of Andriy Parubiy. Special Operation "Siren" Announced in Lviv
Murder of Andriy Parubiy. Special Operation "Siren" Announced in Lviv

Office of the Prosecutor General
The search for Parubiy's killer continues
On August 30, it became known that an unknown person shot and killed the former head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, in Lviv and fled the scene of the crime. Against this background, a special operation “Siren” was announced in the city.

Points of attention

  • The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with the involvement of forensic experts and law enforcement agencies.
  • The tragic incident has sparked national attention and raised concerns about the safety of public figures in Ukraine.

The search for Parubiy's killer continues

According to preliminary data, on August 30, an unknown man fired several shots at a politician in Lviv, as a result of which Andriy Parubiy died on the spot. The attacker fled, and a special operation "Siren" has been launched in the city, the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine says.

In addition, it is noted that the leadership of the regional prosecutor's office and the National Police are working at the scene, and forensic experts have been involved.

The identification of the attacker and the circumstances of the crime are ongoing.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Lviv region. The head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has been designated as the senior prosecutor group.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already made a statement on this matter.

As the head of state noted, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported to him about the latest events.

Andriy Parubiy died. My condolences to his family and friends. All necessary forces and means are being used to investigate and find the killer.

