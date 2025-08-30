Murder of Andriy Parubiy. Special Operation "Siren" Announced in Lviv

On August 30, it became known that an unknown person shot and killed the former head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, in Lviv and fled the scene of the crime. Against this background, a special operation “Siren” was announced in the city.
Points of attention
- The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with the involvement of forensic experts and law enforcement agencies.
- The tragic incident has sparked national attention and raised concerns about the safety of public figures in Ukraine.
The search for Parubiy's killer continues
In addition, it is noted that the leadership of the regional prosecutor's office and the National Police are working at the scene, and forensic experts have been involved.
The identification of the attacker and the circumstances of the crime are ongoing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already made a statement on this matter.
As the head of state noted, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported to him about the latest events.
