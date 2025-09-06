Musk got a chance to become the world's first trillionaire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the richest person on the planet, could become the world's first trillionaire if the company's board of directors approves a massive new compensation package for its CEO.

Musk will become a trillionaire: what is known

The proposed package provides that Musk will receive an additional 423.7 million Tesla shares if the company's market value increases significantly in the coming years.

Tesla's total stock value is currently $1.1 trillion. If the company's value reaches $8.5 trillion, the 423.7 million shares Musk could receive as part of this package would be worth almost $1 trillion.

Musk currently owns 410 million shares of Tesla.