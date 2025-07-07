Trump harshly criticized Musk's initiative to create a political party
Trump harshly criticized Musk's initiative to create a political party

Trump
Source:  Ukrinform

US President Donald Trump has criticized the initiative of his former associate, billionaire Elon Musk, to create a new political force, the America Party, in opposition to the traditional two-party system in the US, calling it "senseless."

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump criticizes Elon Musk's idea of creating a new political force, the America Party, calling it 'senseless' and 'ridiculous'.
  • Trump believes that the traditional two-party system in America has proven to be effective and successful, making the introduction of a third party unnecessary.

Trump called Musk's idea about his party "ridiculous"

The head of the White House told reporters on July 6 in New Jersey before boarding the presidential plane to Washington.

I think creating a third party is pointless.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump noted that the US Republican Party is having a huge success.

The Democrats have lost their way, but it has always been a two-party system, and I think creating a third party will only add to the confusion.

He also said that the political system in America was designed for two parties, and third forces have never worked.

He may have fun with it, but I think it's pointless.

On the eve of the meeting, American billionaire Elon Musk announced the formal launch of a new political force, the America Party. On July 6, he proposed holding the party's inaugural convention.

