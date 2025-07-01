"They're going to lose." Musk challenged Trump, risking his life

American billionaire Elon Musk has announced his next steps if the US Congress passes a controversial budget bill initiated by President Donald Trump. The Tesla owner has threatened that he is ready to create his own political force, even if it costs him his life.
Points of attention
- Musk's bold stance highlights the need for a political overhaul in the US to give the people a voice and challenge the current authority.
- Stay updated on the developing situation as Elon Musk prepares to take on the establishment with his proposed America Party.
The conflict between Trump and Musk continues to escalate
The American businessman does not hide his indignation at the actions of members of Congress.
As you know, the latter are getting closer to the final adoption of Trump's tax bill.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Elon Musk began threatening them with defeat in next year's elections.
Not much time passed, and the businessman announced that he planned to create his own political force if Congress voted for the bill.
Elon Musk has already come up with a name — America Party.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-