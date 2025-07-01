"They're going to lose." Musk challenged Trump, risking his life

American billionaire Elon Musk has announced his next steps if the US Congress passes a controversial budget bill initiated by President Donald Trump. The Tesla owner has threatened that he is ready to create his own political force, even if it costs him his life.

The conflict between Trump and Musk continues to escalate

The American businessman does not hide his indignation at the actions of members of Congress.

As you know, the latter are getting closer to the final adoption of Trump's tax bill.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Elon Musk began threatening them with defeat in next year's elections.

Every member of Congress who campaigned on cutting government spending and then immediately voted for the largest debt increase in history should hang their heads in shame! And they will lose their primaries next year. Even if it's the last thing I do on this Earth. Elon Musk American billionaire

Not much time passed, and the businessman announced that he planned to create his own political force if Congress voted for the bill.

Elon Musk has already come up with a name — America Party.

Photo: screenshot