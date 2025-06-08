"He'll have to answer." Trump publicly threatened Musk

American leader Donald Trump is threatening billionaire and former member of his team Elon Musk with "very serious consequences" if he finances Democratic Party candidates.
Points of attention
- Trump accuses Musk of disrespecting the office of the president, further fueling the tension between the two influential figures.
- The feud between Trump and Musk highlights divisions within the Republican Party and raises concerns about the potential impact on US political dynamics.
The conflict between Trump and Musk continues to escalate
The US President fears that Musk's threats are not just empty words and that he will actually finance Democratic candidates.
Moreover, the head of the White House emphasized that he considers relations with Musk to be broken and has no intention of restoring them.
Trump believes that the conflict between him and the billionaire only united Republicans:
Amid the latest events, Donald Trump also accused Musk of disrespecting the presidency.
