"He'll have to answer." Trump publicly threatened Musk
The conflict between Trump and Musk continues to escalate
Source:  NBC News

American leader Donald Trump is threatening billionaire and former member of his team Elon Musk with "very serious consequences" if he finances Democratic Party candidates.

  • Trump accuses Musk of disrespecting the office of the president, further fueling the tension between the two influential figures.
  • The feud between Trump and Musk highlights divisions within the Republican Party and raises concerns about the potential impact on US political dynamics.

The US President fears that Musk's threats are not just empty words and that he will actually finance Democratic candidates.

If he does this, he will have to answer for it… Musk will face very serious consequences if he does this.

Moreover, the head of the White House emphasized that he considers relations with Musk to be broken and has no intention of restoring them.

Trump believes that the conflict between him and the billionaire only united Republicans:

"The Republican Party has never been more united. Never. In fact, it's more united than it was three days ago," the US president added.

Amid the latest events, Donald Trump also accused Musk of disrespecting the presidency.

"I think it's a very bad thing because he's behaving very disrespectfully. You can't disrespect the office of the president," the American leader fumed.

