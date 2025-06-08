"He'll have to answer." Trump publicly threatened Musk

American leader Donald Trump is threatening billionaire and former member of his team Elon Musk with "very serious consequences" if he finances Democratic Party candidates.

The conflict between Trump and Musk continues to escalate

The US President fears that Musk's threats are not just empty words and that he will actually finance Democratic candidates.

If he does this, he will have to answer for it… Musk will face very serious consequences if he does this. Donald Trump President of the United States

Moreover, the head of the White House emphasized that he considers relations with Musk to be broken and has no intention of restoring them.

Trump believes that the conflict between him and the billionaire only united Republicans:

"The Republican Party has never been more united. Never. In fact, it's more united than it was three days ago," the US president added.

Amid the latest events, Donald Trump also accused Musk of disrespecting the presidency.