"I'm sorry." Elon Musk publicly addressed Trump

American billionaire Elon Musk unexpectedly said that some of his posts last week about US President Donald Trump were "too harsh." Moreover, he added that he regrets what he did.
Points of attention
- Despite the tension, Musk now seeks to make peace with Trump, deleting his previous posts and attempting to mend the strained relationship.
- The public apology from Elon Musk marks a significant moment in the ongoing saga between the billionaire entrepreneur and the US president.
Musk is trying to make peace with Trump
What is important to understand is that the high-profile scandal between Musk and Trump erupted after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on May 22, 2025.
It includes $3.7 trillion in tax breaks, cuts to government spending, and the elimination of Social Security taxes.
This document has come under a barrage of criticism due to its benefits for the wealthiest families and the risk of losing health insurance for millions of Americans.
Musk called the bill a "disgusting abomination," and Trump called the billionaire a "psycho."
