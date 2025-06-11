"I'm sorry." Elon Musk publicly addressed Trump
"I'm sorry." Elon Musk publicly addressed Trump

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

American billionaire Elon Musk unexpectedly said that some of his posts last week about US President Donald Trump were "too harsh." Moreover, he added that he regrets what he did.

  • Despite the tension, Musk now seeks to make peace with Trump, deleting his previous posts and attempting to mend the strained relationship.
  • The public apology from Elon Musk marks a significant moment in the ongoing saga between the billionaire entrepreneur and the US president.

Musk is trying to make peace with Trump

"I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," the American billionaire wrote.

What is important to understand is that the high-profile scandal between Musk and Trump erupted after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on May 22, 2025.

It includes $3.7 trillion in tax breaks, cuts to government spending, and the elimination of Social Security taxes.

This document has come under a barrage of criticism due to its benefits for the wealthiest families and the risk of losing health insurance for millions of Americans.

Musk called the bill a "disgusting abomination," and Trump called the billionaire a "psycho."

Musk then began supporting posts calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump, writing that his policies would lead to a recession, and accusing Trump of being involved in the "Epstein affair." Musk later deleted his posts about it.

