Elon Musk caused a fight at the White House

According to The Washington Post, former member of the US President's team Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant got into a fight during an argument at the White House.

What is known about the fight in the White House

As journalists managed to find out, the conflict between members of Donald Trump's administration broke out in April 2025.

The details of the quarrel were revealed by US President's advisor Stephen Bannon.

The latter told reporters that the episode occurred in April after a meeting in the Oval Office when the appointment of the head of the Internal Revenue Service was discussed.

Musk and Bessent disagreed on the best candidate, so Trump decided to support the candidate proposed by Bessent.

As they left the Oval Office and walked down the hallway, Musk and Bessent began exchanging insults. Bessent jabbed Musk with a reminder that he had promised to uncover a trillion dollars in inefficient government spending and failed to do so, and called him a "fraud." Share

Musk then punched Bessent in the chest, "like a rugby player." Bessent couldn't help but punch back.

After that, many in the audience began to tease them. As a result, Musk was escorted out of the West Wing.