Musk lost about 10% of European users of the social network X

American billionaire Elon Musk's social network X has lost about 10% of its users in Europe in the last six months.

Musk's social network is losing users in Europe

This data was published by the social network in accordance with the European Union's main technology law, the Digital Services Act.

X currently has around 95 million users in Europe, down from around 105 million last year, a drop of 10.5% in six months.

The largest outflow was recorded in France (2.7 million), Poland (1.8 million) and Germany (1.3 million).

In particular, the social network lost a quarter of its users in Lithuania and Luxembourg.

The publication recalled that Musk acquired X, then known as Twitter, in 2022. Since then, he has made a number of changes to the social network's rules and encouraged far-right political processes from the US to Europe, which has sparked criticism of the increase in disinformation and hate speech on the platform.

In addition, Elon Musk was one of Donald Trump's advisors in the first 100 days of his second presidential term, which could also have affected the platform's image among certain circles. Share

A number of high-profile users have already left the platform, including author Stephen King, the University of Leeds, and media outlets including the British newspaper The Guardian. Even the city of Paris joined them in January.