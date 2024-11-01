Musk once again topped the ranking of the richest people on the planet

The Bloomberg agency has updated its ranking of the richest people on the planet. The list includes 500 positions, and this time Ukrainians did not make it.

Musk once again topped the Bloomberg ranking of the 500 richest people on the planet

The updated rating is published on the Bloomberg website.

Out of 16 first places in the ranking, American rich people occupy 14 places.

The list of the richest people on the planet was topped by businessman and inventor Elon Musk, who owns the companies Tesla, SpaceX and the X social network. His fortune is estimated at $263 billion, and he earned $33.5 billion in one year.

In second place is the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, with a fortune of 209 billion dollars, he earned 32.2 billion dollars for the year.

The third place belongs to the billionaire and founder of Meta Platforms Mark Zuckerberg — he has $201 billion (+$72.9 billion). Share

The following were also included in the rating:

French billionaire Bernard Arnault (5th place, 177 billion, -30.1 billion),

billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates (6th place, 158 billion, +17.3 billion).

Ukrainians did not make it to the list this year, and Russian oligarchs instead got rich.

There are 9 Russian citizens in the rating, including:

Volodymyr Potanin ("Interros", 55th place, 32.2 billion, + 1.1 billion),

Volodymyr Lisin (NLMK, 6th place, 28.8 billion, +4.8 billion),

Vagit Alekperov (66th place, Lukoil, 27.4 billion, + 2.78 billion).

What is known about the amazing rate of enrichment of Musk

The American billionaire and owner of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, increased his own fortune by $33.5 billion during the day thanks to the growth of Tesla shares, which became the largest in the last 10 years.

According to results on October 24, Tesla shares rose by 22% after the company announced its biggest quarterly profit since the summer of 2023.

Thus, Musk's total capital was cut to 270 billion dollars, which is about 61 billion more than the fortune of his closest competitor, Jeff Bezos.