The American billionaire and the new adviser of the Republican Donald Trump, Elon Musk, held a secret meeting with the Iranian ambassador to the UN, Saeed Iravani.

What is known about Musk's meeting with the Iranian ambassador to the UN

It is noted that the location of Musk's meeting with Iravani is kept secret.

Journalists claim that the talks lasted about an hour and were about reducing tensions in relations between Iran and the United States.

According to Iranian officials, the meeting was allegedly very positive.

The article emphasizes that Musk himself initiated the meeting. This meeting demonstrates a possible change in the nature of relations between the US and Iran under the Trump presidency.

During his first term as president, Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal with Iran and imposed tough sanctions on that country, as well as ordered the elimination of General Qasem Soleimani.

In response, Iran refused to negotiate with the US and threatened retaliation. However, after the recent election of Trump in Iran, discussions about the possibility of new negotiations to lift sanctions intensified.

What is known about Musk's alleged role in the settlement of relations between the United States and Iran

According to analysts, Trump may now be interested in reaching a new deal with Iran.

Musk's meeting provided Iran with an opportunity to discuss issues through unofficial channels. Soon, Musk will have an official role as co-director of a government agency, which could increase his influence in these processes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, after a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, said that Iran is ready for cooperation and dialogue, stressing that the door to diplomacy remains open.