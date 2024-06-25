MV-10 heavy demining machine passed certification in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the MV-10 heavy demining machine was successfully certified. The first copy was produced with funds collected within the framework of the UNITED24 initiative.
Points of attention
- Successfully certified in Ukraine, the MV-10 heavy demining machine was developed and manufactured by a Ukrainian enterprise within the framework of the UNITED24 initiative.
- MV-10 is an effective means of demining, withstands the detonation of an anti-tank mine and is able to clear up to 3000 square meters of area per hour.
- A3tech already manufactures up to 40% of the components for the MV-10 working body and plans to increase this figure to 100% by the end of the year.
- Additional Ukrainian enterprises have been involved in the production of components for the MV-10, which will allow the production of up to 60 such machines per year.
- The MV-10 can operate on a flat surface, slopes, and clear areas of various types of mines and explosive objects.
MV-10 has passed certification in Ukraine
It is noted that the first copy was assembled by the company "A3Tech-Ukraine", which carries out large-unit assembly and partial production of Croatian DOK-ING machines. Ukrainian sappers have already received a trial copy, made with the funds collected as part of the UNITED24 initiative. Currently, the company has an order to produce eight such machines.
The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported this.
A3tech already manufactures up to 40% of the components for the MV-10 working body and plans to increase this figure to 100% by the end of the year. Two more Ukrainian enterprises were subcontracted to work on these machines. They make part of the components for machines and trawls for their transportation. Overall, A3tech can produce up to 60 MV-10 demining machines per year.
Characteristics of the MV-10
DOK-ING MV-10 is a heavy demining machine with a double working set: a chain mechanism and a cutter.
On May, the Ukrainian MV-4 demining machine received a certificate of conformity. This is a light robotic vehicle, the "sister" of the MV-10.
