MV-10 heavy demining machine passed certification in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the MV-10 heavy demining machine was successfully certified. The first copy was produced with funds collected within the framework of the UNITED24 initiative.

MV-10 has passed certification in Ukraine

It is noted that the first copy was assembled by the company "A3Tech-Ukraine", which carries out large-unit assembly and partial production of Croatian DOK-ING machines. Ukrainian sappers have already received a trial copy, made with the funds collected as part of the UNITED24 initiative. Currently, the company has an order to produce eight such machines.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported this.

It is important for us that the Ukrainian enterprise manufactures the components and assembles the machines that demine our land. The demand for such equipment for humanitarian demining by sappers is very high, and we expect that thanks to the support of partners on the one hand and the capabilities of Ukrainian manufacturers on the other, we will be able to both increase the number of demining machines working in the fields and improve the quality of their service. We hope that in parallel with the localization of foreign technologies, Ukrainian demining developments will also increase. Julia Svyridenko Minister of Economy of Ukraine

A3tech already manufactures up to 40% of the components for the MV-10 working body and plans to increase this figure to 100% by the end of the year. Two more Ukrainian enterprises were subcontracted to work on these machines. They make part of the components for machines and trawls for their transportation. Overall, A3tech can produce up to 60 MV-10 demining machines per year.

Characteristics of the MV-10

DOK-ING MV-10 is a heavy demining machine with a double working set: a chain mechanism and a cutter.

Able to withstand the detonation of an anti-tank mine. It is used to clear areas of various types of mines and explosive objects. The MV-10 can clean up to 3,000 m2 of area per hour and work both on a flat surface and on slopes. Share

On May, the Ukrainian MV-4 demining machine received a certificate of conformity. This is a light robotic vehicle, the "sister" of the MV-10.