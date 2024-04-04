UK prepares to supply batch of demining equipment for Ukraine

Great Britain has agreed with a private enterprise to repair a batch of demining aid, which is planned to be transferred to Ukraine.

Britain will help Ukraine with demining

Great Britain has prepared a new batch of aid for Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defence reported this.

Did you know Ukraine is now the most war-mined country in the world?



That’s why we’ve awarded @Pearson_Eng_Ltd a contract to supply multi-purpose vehicle interfaces, gifted by the @BritishArmy and refurbished by Pearson, which allow 🇺🇦 armoured vehicles to clear safe routes. pic.twitter.com/aPdY52GkfQ — Defence Equipment & Support (@DefenceES) April 2, 2024

The Defense Equipment & Support company, which is part of the British Defense Department, reported that Ukraine is currently the most mined country in the world. Share

It, therefore, contracted with Pearson Engineering to supply the equipment. The British army handed it over, and the company had to repair it.

The equipment will allow armoured vehicles to lay safe routes.

Demining of Ukraine: what is known

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and active hostilities, our country is contaminated with explosive objects. Some analysts call Ukraine the most mined country in the world.

Last April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine was launching a new state policy on humanitarian demining, and also called on other countries to help in this area.

In addition, Ukraine will compensate for the costs of ordering demining.

Recently, during the demining of the Kharkiv region, special equipment was blown up. No injuries resulted from the incident.

Giles Duley's photo exhibition is dedicated to mine safety

On April 1, the Museum of History of Kyiv opened an exhibition by the British photographer Giles Duley, timed to the International Mine Safety Awareness Day.

The joint exhibition of the Heritage of War Foundation and UNDP, "Defining the Future: People, Teams and Technologies for Mine Safety of Ukraine," is timed to the International Mine Safety Awareness Day, celebrated every year on April 4.

The author of the photos is the photographer Giles Dewley, the UN Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the Context of War and Peacebuilding.

The purpose of the exhibition, according to the museum, is to raise awareness of mine action and support for victims of mine and explosive activity through a collection of a mosaic of experiences — from a professional pyrotechnician to a veteran, from a medical worker to a technological innovator.