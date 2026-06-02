NABU and SAPO exposed a large-scale corruption scheme at Energoatom
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Economics
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NABU and SAPO exposed a large-scale corruption scheme at Energoatom

NABU
Corruption in the energy sector — a new scheme exposed
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On June 2, it became officially known that NABU and SAPO had exposed a large-scale corruption scheme to embezzle funds from the State Enterprise "NNEC "Energoatom". As it turned out, this happened during the construction of a critical infrastructure facility in the Mykolaiv region - the Tashlyk pumped-storage power plant (PPPP).

Points of attention

  • Over 70 additional agreements were signed, allowing for the manipulation of prices and embezzlement of funds.
  • The corruption scheme at Energoatom highlights the ongoing challenges of corruption in the energy sector and the need for vigilance and accountability.

Corruption in the energy sector — a new scheme exposed

NABU and SAPO have already revealed the list of suspects:

  • the organizer of the scheme is the actual owner of a number of companies;

  • former head of the department of the separate division "Atomprojectengineering" of SE "NNEK "Energoatom".

The work on the completion of the Tashlyk PSPP was carried out by one of the companies of the scheme organizer. Despite the failure to meet deadlines and the violation of the bankruptcy procedure against the company, additional agreements were systematically concluded with it, in which the list and scope of work, as well as the terms of their implementation, were changed, the official statement says.

This corruption scheme was implemented thanks to the influence of the actual owner of the company on Energoatom officials.

As part of one of these additional agreements, a set of equipment for an automated PSPP control system was purchased with a total cost of over UAH 305 million.

The purchase was made through a controlled foreign company, which allowed the price of the equipment to be artificially inflated by almost UAH 170 million.

According to the latest data, a total of more than 70 such additional agreements have been signed.

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