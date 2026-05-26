NABU announced that Tymoshenko will stand trial
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Ukraine
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NABU announced that Tymoshenko will stand trial

NABU
The case against Yulia Tymoshenko has been transferred to court
Читати українською

On May 26, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced that the head of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko, will stand trial — as is known, the politician is accused of corruption.

Points of attention

  • Tymoshenko has denied all allegations against her and the case has been transferred to court for further proceedings.
  • The situation highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Ukraine's political landscape, bringing significant attention to the integrity of government officials.

The case against Yulia Tymoshenko has been transferred to court

The head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will appear in court. The NABU and the SAPO accuse her of offering to provide an illegal benefit to Ukrainian MPs, the official statement of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine says.

As the investigation revealed, in December last year, after the facts of receiving bribes by Ukrainian MPs for making decisions on draft laws in parliament were exposed, the accused began to negotiate with individual parliamentarians about a system of rewards for loyal votes.

What is important to understand is that there was talk of a permanent mechanism of cooperation with payments in advance.

Ukrainian deputies had to follow instructions regarding voting ("for" or "against"), abstention, or non-participation.

Already in January 2026, the leaders of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction announced suspicion under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Yulia Tymoshenko herself rejects and denies all accusations against her.

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