VAKS partially arrested Tymoshenko's property

According to the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of January 21, only partial seizure of the property of the leader of the Batkivshchyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, suspected of offering a bribe, will be carried out.

What does the Supreme Court's decision regarding Tymoshenko entail?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the court partially granted the motion not to seize funds in Yulia Tymoshenko's account.

In addition, it is indicated that the property of the suspect's husband and property seized during the search will be seized.

In general, it is about:

40 thousand dollars;

6.3 thousand dollars;

6 mobile phones;

cars belonging to Tymoshenko's husband (Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi A8 and GAZ);

two garages in Dnipro;

system unit;

rough notes.

The Supreme Court of Justice decided not to seize the funds in Tymoshenko's personal account, because, they say, this is the politician's only source of income, so imposing an arrest would be excessive.

According to Tymoshenko's lawyer, the defense disagrees with the court's decision:

Therefore, we will appeal it (the court decision, — ed.) in the appellate courts. Share

Moreover, the day before, Tymoshenko publicly threatened that she would file a complaint with law enforcement agencies due to the alleged unlawful actions of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors.