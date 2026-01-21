VAKS partially arrested Tymoshenko's property
VAKS partially arrested Tymoshenko's property

High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
According to the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of January 21, only partial seizure of the property of the leader of the Batkivshchyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, suspected of offering a bribe, will be carried out.

Points of attention

  • Tymoshenko plans to appeal the court's decision, highlighting her disagreement with the ruling on property seizure.
  • In response to the legal actions taken against her, Tymoshenko has threatened to file complaints against NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors for alleged unlawful conduct.

What does the Supreme Court's decision regarding Tymoshenko entail?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the court partially granted the motion not to seize funds in Yulia Tymoshenko's account.

In addition, it is indicated that the property of the suspect's husband and property seized during the search will be seized.

In general, it is about:

  • 40 thousand dollars;

  • 6.3 thousand dollars;

  • 6 mobile phones;

  • cars belonging to Tymoshenko's husband (Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi A8 and GAZ);

  • two garages in Dnipro;

  • system unit;

  • rough notes.

The Supreme Court of Justice decided not to seize the funds in Tymoshenko's personal account, because, they say, this is the politician's only source of income, so imposing an arrest would be excessive.

According to Tymoshenko's lawyer, the defense disagrees with the court's decision:

Therefore, we will appeal it (the court decision, — ed.) in the appellate courts.

Moreover, the day before, Tymoshenko publicly threatened that she would file a complaint with law enforcement agencies due to the alleged unlawful actions of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors.

Yulia Tymoshenko was served with a suspicion after lengthy searches
Searches at Yulia Tymoshenko's house - what is known
NABU publishes "Tymoshenko tapes" for the first time
NABU
"Tymoshenko's Films" are already online

