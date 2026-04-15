The Supreme Court allowed Tymoshenko to travel abroad

On April 15, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court allowed the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, suspected of corruption, to travel abroad. The politician reportedly plans to participate in an international event in Croatia.

VAKS releases Tymoshenko abroad

According to the official court decision, the defense's request to change the preventive measure for the leader of "Batkivshchyna" was still granted.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court took into account the order of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Thus, Yulia Tymoshenko was given the opportunity to travel to Zagreb — she will allegedly be in Croatia from April 27 to May 3.

The judges' decision also states that Tymoshenko must re-deposit her passport within 3 days of returning to Ukraine.

The CPC notes that during her speech, the suspect noted that representatives from 65 countries would be at the event and she would have the opportunity to "help Ukraine with her connections."

According to Tymoshenko herself, "never in my life, under any pressure of repression, will I leave Ukraine or go into hiding."

As mentioned earlier, on April 8, NABU and SAPO officially announced that they had completed the investigation into the case of Batkivshchyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko on suspicion of offering a bribe to MPs.