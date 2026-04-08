NABU and SAPO complete investigation into Tymoshenko case

On April 8, it became known that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office had finally completed the investigation into the case of Yulia Tymoshenko, the head of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction.

The investigation into the Tymoshenko case has already been completed

NABU and SAPO have completed a pre-trial investigation into the case of the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. She is suspected of offering to provide an illegal benefit to Ukrainian MPs, the official statement says. Share

Thus, it was possible to find out that in December last year, despite the NABU and SAPO exposing the facts of receiving bribes by Ukrainian MPs, Yulia Tymoshenko began to negotiate with individual MPs regarding a system of rewards for loyal votes.

The leader of “Batkivshchyna” proposed a permanent mechanism of cooperation with payments in advance.

Within its framework, deputies had to follow instructions regarding voting ("for" or "against"), abstention, or non-participation.

As mentioned earlier, in January 2026, the leaders of the parliamentary faction reported the suspicion.