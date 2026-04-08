NABU and SAPO complete investigation into Tymoshenko case
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Ukraine
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NABU and SAPO complete investigation into Tymoshenko case

NABU
The investigation into the Tymoshenko case has already been completed
Читати українською

On April 8, it became known that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office had finally completed the investigation into the case of Yulia Tymoshenko, the head of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction.

Points of attention

  • It is important to note that according to the Constitution of Ukraine, Tymoshenko is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.
  • The completion of the investigation marks a significant development in the anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine.

The investigation into the Tymoshenko case has already been completed

NABU and SAPO have completed a pre-trial investigation into the case of the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. She is suspected of offering to provide an illegal benefit to Ukrainian MPs, the official statement says.

Thus, it was possible to find out that in December last year, despite the NABU and SAPO exposing the facts of receiving bribes by Ukrainian MPs, Yulia Tymoshenko began to negotiate with individual MPs regarding a system of rewards for loyal votes.

The leader of “Batkivshchyna” proposed a permanent mechanism of cooperation with payments in advance.

Within its framework, deputies had to follow instructions regarding voting ("for" or "against"), abstention, or non-participation.

As mentioned earlier, in January 2026, the leaders of the parliamentary faction reported the suspicion.

Disclaimer: According to Part One of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court verdict of guilty.

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