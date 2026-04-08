NABU and SAPO complete investigation into Tymoshenko case

On April 8, it became known that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office had finally completed the investigation into the case of Yulia Tymoshenko, the head of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction.
Points of attention
- It is important to note that according to the Constitution of Ukraine, Tymoshenko is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.
- The completion of the investigation marks a significant development in the anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine.
The investigation into the Tymoshenko case has already been completed
Thus, it was possible to find out that in December last year, despite the NABU and SAPO exposing the facts of receiving bribes by Ukrainian MPs, Yulia Tymoshenko began to negotiate with individual MPs regarding a system of rewards for loyal votes.
The leader of “Batkivshchyna” proposed a permanent mechanism of cooperation with payments in advance.
Within its framework, deputies had to follow instructions regarding voting ("for" or "against"), abstention, or non-participation.
As mentioned earlier, in January 2026, the leaders of the parliamentary faction reported the suspicion.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-