Naftogaz finally won a lawsuit against Gazprom for over $1.4 billion

On March 13, it was officially announced that the National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine finally won a lawsuit against the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom for over $1.4 billion. It is also worth noting that this is the final court decision.
- This landmark ruling demonstrates the effectiveness of Naftogaz's legal team and international legal advisors, highlighting the successful coordination and effort put into securing the favorable verdict.
- The victory in the lawsuit against Gazprom signifies a crucial milestone for Naftogaz in holding the Russian gas monopoly accountable and seeking rightful compensation for damages incurred.
Gazprom lost to Naftogaz in court
The long-awaited final court decision was announced by Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky.
As Koretsky officially confirmed, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland completely rejected the complaint of the Russian monopolist and upheld the arbitration decision of June 2025.
According to it, Gazprom is obliged to pay Naftogaz more than $1.4 billion in debt for gas transportation services, plus interest, as well as legal costs.
It is worth noting that the NAC team is already doing everything possible to forcibly collect the debt from the Russians.
