Naftogaz finally won a lawsuit against Gazprom for over $1.4 billion

On March 13, it was officially announced that the National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine finally won a lawsuit against the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom for over $1.4 billion. It is also worth noting that this is the final court decision.

Gazprom lost to Naftogaz in court

The long-awaited final court decision was announced by Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky.

Naftogaz finally won a lawsuit against Russia's Gazprom for $1.4 billion. Serhiy Koretsky Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz

As Koretsky officially confirmed, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland completely rejected the complaint of the Russian monopolist and upheld the arbitration decision of June 2025.

According to it, Gazprom is obliged to pay Naftogaz more than $1.4 billion in debt for gas transportation services, plus interest, as well as legal costs.

It is worth noting that the NAC team is already doing everything possible to forcibly collect the debt from the Russians.