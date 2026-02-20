Russia again attacked the oil and gas infrastructure of the Poltava region

According to Serhiy Koretsky, head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2026, the Russian Federation has attacked the group's facilities more than 20 times. Thus, on February 20, Russia again struck the Myrhorod region.

Russia struck the oil and gas infrastructure of the Myrhorod region

The Russian Federation attacked an oil and gas infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz group in the Poltava region with drones.

A severe fire broke out at the attacked facility, said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, destruction was recorded, and a fire is ongoing at the facility. Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are involved in the elimination of the consequences.

According to him, today's attack is "another targeted strike on our oil and gas infrastructure."

He recalled that since the beginning of 2026, Russia has attacked Naftogaz group facilities more than 20 times.

Currently, the brigades of the State Emergency Service and Naftogaz are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack under the threat of repeated shelling.