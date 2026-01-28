Russian drone attack on Kyiv region — there are dead and injured

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were killed and four more people were injured, including two children, in a Russian drone attack on the night of January 28.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Today, the enemy struck again at civilians. In the Belogorodsk community, two of our compatriots — a man and a woman — died as a result of the attack," he wrote, expressing condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Four more people sought medical attention: a young woman and two children suffered an acute stress reaction, and a man suffered from combustion product poisoning.

All victims were promptly provided with the necessary assistance on the spot. Psychologists are working with the people, and doctors continue to be on duty. Share

Kyiv region after Russian drone attack

The fire in the residential building has been contained, Kalashnik added.