Russian drone attack on Kyiv region — there are dead and injured
Ukraine
Russian drone attack on Kyiv region — there are dead and injured

Kyiv OVA
Kyiv region
In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were killed and four more people were injured, including two children, in a Russian drone attack on the night of January 28.

  • A Russian drone attack in Kyiv region resulted in the death of a man and a woman, with four others injured, including two children.
  • Medical personnel provided emergency care to the victims, including support for acute stress reactions and combustion product poisoning.

Russia killed two people in Kyiv region

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Today, the enemy struck again at civilians. In the Belogorodsk community, two of our compatriots — a man and a woman — died as a result of the attack," he wrote, expressing condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Four more people sought medical attention: a young woman and two children suffered an acute stress reaction, and a man suffered from combustion product poisoning.

All victims were promptly provided with the necessary assistance on the spot. Psychologists are working with the people, and doctors continue to be on duty.

Kyiv region after Russian drone attack

The fire in the residential building has been contained, Kalashnik added.

