Russian drone attack on Kharkiv — number of casualties increases

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of a massive nighttime drone attack has increased to 31.
Points of attention
- 31 individuals were injured in a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, as confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
- The enemy deployed 25 Shahed drones during the night assault, targeting the city for about two hours.
- The number of victims from the deadly drone attack in Kharkiv has escalated from the initially reported 27 to 31.
31 people injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
It was previously reported that the number of victims of the nighttime drone attack had increased to 27.
The enemy attacked the city with drones for about two and a half hours, using 25 Shahed UAVs.
