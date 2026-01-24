Russian drone attack on Kharkiv — number of casualties increases

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of a massive nighttime drone attack has increased to 31.

31 people injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

The number of victims from the night shelling has increased to 31. Share

It was previously reported that the number of victims of the nighttime drone attack had increased to 27.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack