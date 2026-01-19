Russian aviation bombed Kharkiv with KABs — there are casualties

At around 3:00 p.m., Russian aircraft dropped 3 KABs on Kharkiv. At this point, 5 people are known to have been injured and one person killed in the airstrike.
Russia bombed Kharkiv: what is known about the victims
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported that Kharkiv was under attack by enemy KABs at 3:15 p.m.
A few minutes later, he clarified that one person was injured as a result of an enemy strike by the KAB.
Doctors provide all necessary assistance.
City Mayor Igor Terekhov reported that all three arrivals of KABs occurred in the Slobodskyi district of Kharkiv.
As of 4:00 p.m., 5 people were injured and 1 person was killed - a 65-year-old woman.
As a result of the enemy "arrival" of the KAB in the Slobidsky district, a private house was destroyed.
