Russian missile strike on Kharkiv — number of casualties rises to 30

The number of victims of Russian strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv on January 2 has increased to 30 people.

30 people injured in Kharkiv due to Russian missile strike

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.

At this moment, it is known about 30 injured.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported 25 wounded.

The number of people injured in the missile strike on Kharkiv has increased to 25. In total, 19 people suffered blast injuries, wounds, glass injuries, and abrasions. Another 6 victims had acute stress reactions. Among them is a 6-month-old boy who experienced severe stress. Share

According to Ruslan Vragov, Director General of the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Hospital, five of the injured are in moderate condition, and one woman is in serious condition.

The patients have shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, limbs, and fractures.

According to the city council, the shelling caused significant damage to residential buildings on Sumska and Myronosytska streets and city infrastructure. A shopping center was destroyed, and a hospital was damaged, with over 100 windows broken.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack

The heating network in houses near the impact site and the power grid that powers electric transport were also damaged. As a result, trolleybuses on Sumska Street and trams on Myronosytska Street were temporarily suspended.

As reported, on January 2 at around 2:30 p.m., Russian troops fired two Iskander missiles at a five-story residential building in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv. 19 people were reported injured. The building was completely destroyed, and neighboring buildings were also damaged. Fires broke out. People are being searched for under the rubble.