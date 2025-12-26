Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties increases

Eight people were injured and two died in a Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on the afternoon of December 26.
Points of attention
- Two people were killed and eight were injured in a Russian airstrike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
- In addition to the fatalities, a 9-month-old girl was among those injured and in need of medical attention.
- The airstrike caused damage to several civilian buildings in Kharkiv, prompting emergency response teams to search for and assist those affected.
Russian airstrike kills 2, injures 8 Kharkiv residents
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.
The deceased were a 55-year-old and a 40-year-old man, according to the administration.
Some of the victims suffered acute stress reactions, and a 20-year-old and 73-year-old woman and a 9-month-old girl suffered blast injuries and were hospitalized.
According to the OVA, the enemy launched three guided aerial bombs on the Kharkiv community: two of them fell outside Kharkiv - the locations of the hits and the consequences are still being investigated, and another KAB hit one of the city's central roads.
Dozens of apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.
We are analyzing the extent of the destruction. Next, together with volunteer organizations, we will begin the rapid elimination of the consequences, in particular, we will sew up broken windows to keep people's homes warm.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-