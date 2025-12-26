Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties increases
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Eight people were injured and two died in a Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on the afternoon of December 26.

Points of attention

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

One man died on the spot, another died in the ambulance. According to updated information, 8 people were injured, including a 9-month-old girl.

The deceased were a 55-year-old and a 40-year-old man, according to the administration.

Some of the victims suffered acute stress reactions, and a 20-year-old and 73-year-old woman and a 9-month-old girl suffered blast injuries and were hospitalized.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack

According to the OVA, the enemy launched three guided aerial bombs on the Kharkiv community: two of them fell outside Kharkiv - the locations of the hits and the consequences are still being investigated, and another KAB hit one of the city's central roads.

There are no military facilities here - only civilian buildings. Units of the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are examining the damaged buildings. The primary task is to identify people who may still need help.

Dozens of apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

We are analyzing the extent of the destruction. Next, together with volunteer organizations, we will begin the rapid elimination of the consequences, in particular, we will sew up broken windows to keep people's homes warm.

KABs

