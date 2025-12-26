Russian aviation bombed Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aviation bombed Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded

Igor Terekhov
KABs
Читати українською

At around 4:00 PM on December 26, Kharkiv was attacked by Russian KABs - explosions were heard in the suburbs and in Kharkiv itself. According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Points of attention

  • In Kharkiv, two people were killed and 4 citizens were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike.
  • Among the injured is a 9-month-old child.

Russia bombed Kharkiv with KABs: what are the consequences?

There are casualties as a result of the strike, and a fire has broken out at the site of the air bomb impact.

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.

Information about the dead has been received - the number is being confirmed.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

Terekhov added that the crash occurred on one of the busiest highways in Kharkiv: several cars are on fire, windows are broken in nearby buildings. There were people in the burning cars.

At this moment, one person is known to have died and three injured, one of them in serious condition.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, added that among the victims is a 9-month-old girl.

Also, as of 4:34 p.m., it was reported that a second person had died.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs — 9 injured
Igor Terekhov
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed 17-year-old girl in Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russians continue to kill civilians in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attacks gas station in Kharkiv region — there are casualties
Police of the Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?