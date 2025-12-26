Russian aviation bombed Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded

At around 4:00 PM on December 26, Kharkiv was attacked by Russian KABs - explosions were heard in the suburbs and in Kharkiv itself. According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Points of attention
- In Kharkiv, two people were killed and 4 citizens were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike.
- Among the injured is a 9-month-old child.
Russia bombed Kharkiv with KABs: what are the consequences?
There are casualties as a result of the strike, and a fire has broken out at the site of the air bomb impact.
This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.
Terekhov added that the crash occurred on one of the busiest highways in Kharkiv: several cars are on fire, windows are broken in nearby buildings. There were people in the burning cars.
At this moment, one person is known to have died and three injured, one of them in serious condition.
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, added that among the victims is a 9-month-old girl.
Also, as of 4:34 p.m., it was reported that a second person had died.
