Russian aviation bombed Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded

At around 4:00 PM on December 26, Kharkiv was attacked by Russian KABs - explosions were heard in the suburbs and in Kharkiv itself. According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Russia bombed Kharkiv with KABs: what are the consequences?

There are casualties as a result of the strike, and a fire has broken out at the site of the air bomb impact.

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.

Information about the dead has been received - the number is being confirmed. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

Terekhov added that the crash occurred on one of the busiest highways in Kharkiv: several cars are on fire, windows are broken in nearby buildings. There were people in the burning cars.

At this moment, one person is known to have died and three injured, one of them in serious condition.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, added that among the victims is a 9-month-old girl.