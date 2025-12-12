Russian drone attacks gas station in Kharkiv region — there are casualties
Russian drone attacks gas station in Kharkiv region — there are casualties

Police of the Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
On December 12, at around 11:40 a.m., Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on a gas station in the Kharkiv region. Six citizens were injured, one of them is in serious condition.

Occupiers attacked a gas station in the Kharkiv region: 6 injured

This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Police officers said that the occupiers used a drone to strike a gas station located in the village of Pavlivka, Kharkiv district.

Six citizens received injuries of varying degrees and acute stress reactions. A 62-year-old gas station employee is in serious condition.

All the injured were hospitalized.

