Russian drone attacks gas station in Kharkiv region — there are casualties

On December 12, at around 11:40 a.m., Russian occupiers launched a drone strike on a gas station in the Kharkiv region. Six citizens were injured, one of them is in serious condition.
This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Police officers said that the occupiers used a drone to strike a gas station located in the village of Pavlivka, Kharkiv district.
Six citizens received injuries of varying degrees and acute stress reactions. A 62-year-old gas station employee is in serious condition.
All the injured were hospitalized.
