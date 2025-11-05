Russian occupiers attacked Bogodukhiv in Kharkiv region with drones — there are casualties
Ukraine
Russian occupiers attacked Bogodukhiv in Kharkiv region with drones — there are casualties

In the city of Bogodukhov, Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attack on the evening of November 5 injured four people, including a 10-year-old child.

  • Russian occupiers targeted the city of Bogodukhov in the Kharkiv region with drone attacks, resulting in casualties among the residents.
  • Four individuals, including a 10-year-old child, suffered injuries during the Russian strike, with one person hospitalized due to blast injuries.
  • The incident caused acute shock among the residents and led to fires in a warehouse housing grain crops, requiring intervention from the State Emergency Service units.

Russia attacked Bogodukhov with drones

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Two women, ages 33 and 53, and a 10-year-old girl suffered acute shock from the Russian strike on Bogodukhov, and another 43-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported the updated data.

The injured person was hospitalized.

A fire broke out after a UAV hit a warehouse where grain crops were stored. The State Emergency Service units are working at the scene.

