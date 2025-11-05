Russian occupiers attacked Bogodukhiv in Kharkiv region with drones — there are casualties

In the city of Bogodukhov, Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attack on the evening of November 5 injured four people, including a 10-year-old child.

Russia attacked Bogodukhov with drones

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Two women, ages 33 and 53, and a 10-year-old girl suffered acute shock from the Russian strike on Bogodukhov, and another 43-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported the updated data.

The injured person was hospitalized.

A fire broke out after a UAV hit a warehouse where grain crops were stored. The State Emergency Service units are working at the scene.