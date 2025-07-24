Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties rises rapidly
Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
The number of injured people in the Russian airstrike on Kharkiv on the morning of July 24 has risen to more than 30. Among them is a 10-year-old girl.

  • More than 30 people, including a 10-year-old girl, have been injured in the Russian airstrike on Kharkiv.
  • Medical personnel are actively assisting the victims, with the rescue operation in progress.
  • The guided bombs hit the Shevchenkivskyi district, leading to a rise in casualties to 33 individuals.

Russia bombed Kharkiv: over 30 injured

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, among the victims in Kharkiv is a 10-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of enemy strikes.

Kharkiv after the Russian airstrike

Medics are providing all necessary assistance. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

Meanwhile, the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, reported that a strike was carried out by guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate that 22 people were injured.

The hits were recorded at a sewing enterprise and next to a residential building.

Debris from an air bomb after the Russian attack on Kharkiv

At 1:09 p.m., Terekhov clarified that the number of victims from the Russian airstrike had increased to 33 people.

Previously, the Russian Federation carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs weighing 250 kilograms, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Amil Omarov.

