Russian aircraft bombed a high-rise building and an enterprise in Kharkiv — there are injuries
Ukraine
Russian aircraft bombed a high-rise building and an enterprise in Kharkiv — there are injuries

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Читати українською

Russian troops struck Kharkiv with surface-to-air missiles at around 11:00 a.m. on July 24. According to preliminary data, the hit was recorded near a residential area, and there are injuries.

Points of attention

  • Russian aircraft bombed a high-rise building and an enterprise in Kharkiv, causing injuries to several civilians.
  • The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Emergency Management Agency, Oleg Synegubov, are actively providing assistance to the victims.
  • The attacks occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with one victim identified as a 27-year-old woman and efforts underway to support those affected.

Russia bombed the center of Kharkiv: there are injuries

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.

A previous strike by two KABs was carried out on the central part of Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district, residential buildings.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

According to him, the CAB hit occurred near a multi-story building and an enterprise. About 15 cars are burning at the scene, and there is information about three victims.

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, the occupiers struck the Shevchenko district of the city with two KABs.

One of the hits was near a residential building. At this moment, one victim is known to be a 27-year-old woman. All relevant services are already working at the sites of the shelling. Medical teams are on duty.

Later, from his words, it became known that there were two victims.

Russia's new attack on Kharkiv - what is known

