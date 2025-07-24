Russian aircraft bombed a high-rise building and an enterprise in Kharkiv — there are injuries

Russian troops struck Kharkiv with surface-to-air missiles at around 11:00 a.m. on July 24. According to preliminary data, the hit was recorded near a residential area, and there are injuries.
Russia bombed the center of Kharkiv: there are injuries
This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.
According to him, the CAB hit occurred near a multi-story building and an enterprise. About 15 cars are burning at the scene, and there is information about three victims.
According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, the occupiers struck the Shevchenko district of the city with two KABs.
Later, from his words, it became known that there were two victims.
