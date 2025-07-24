Russian aircraft bombed a high-rise building and an enterprise in Kharkiv — there are injuries

Russian troops struck Kharkiv with surface-to-air missiles at around 11:00 a.m. on July 24. According to preliminary data, the hit was recorded near a residential area, and there are injuries.

Russia bombed the center of Kharkiv: there are injuries

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.

A previous strike by two KABs was carried out on the central part of Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district, residential buildings. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

According to him, the CAB hit occurred near a multi-story building and an enterprise. About 15 cars are burning at the scene, and there is information about three victims.

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, the occupiers struck the Shevchenko district of the city with two KABs.

One of the hits was near a residential building. At this moment, one victim is known to be a 27-year-old woman. All relevant services are already working at the sites of the shelling. Medical teams are on duty. Share

Later, from his words, it became known that there were two victims.