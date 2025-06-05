Russian missile and drone strike on Kharkiv — there are casualties and destruction

18 citizens, including four children, were injured in Russia's night attack on Kharkiv: police are working at the scene of the attacks.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones and missiles at night

Around midnight, Russia launched a missile strike on the Slobodskyi district of Kharkiv.

Also, on the night of June 5, the enemy carried out a massive UAV shelling of the territory of the same district of Kharkiv.

At one address, the drone hit the 16th floor of a residential building. At another, it hit the wall of a five-story building.

Among the victims were four children, ages 13, 9, and 7, who suffered from acute stress reactions.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

Police officers inspect the hit sites, document the consequences of the shelling, and accept applications from citizens regarding damage and destruction of property.

In Kharkiv, multi-story residential buildings, 5 cars, and a gas station were damaged.