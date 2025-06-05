Russian missile and drone strike on Kharkiv — there are casualties and destruction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile and drone strike on Kharkiv — there are casualties and destruction

National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Читати українською

18 citizens, including four children, were injured in Russia's night attack on Kharkiv: police are working at the scene of the attacks.

Points of attention

  • 18 citizens, including four children, were injured during the Russian missile and drone strike in Kharkiv.
  • The attack caused damage to multi-story residential buildings, cars, and a gas station in the Slobodskyi district of Kharkiv.
  • Police are on-site, documenting the consequences of the shelling and accepting reports from citizens about property damage.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones and missiles at night

Around midnight, Russia launched a missile strike on the Slobodskyi district of Kharkiv.

Also, on the night of June 5, the enemy carried out a massive UAV shelling of the territory of the same district of Kharkiv.

At one address, the drone hit the 16th floor of a residential building. At another, it hit the wall of a five-story building.

Among the victims were four children, ages 13, 9, and 7, who suffered from acute stress reactions.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

Police officers inspect the hit sites, document the consequences of the shelling, and accept applications from citizens regarding damage and destruction of property.

In Kharkiv, multi-story residential buildings, 5 cars, and a gas station were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv with 20 "Geraniums" — photos and video of the consequences
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Details of Russia's attack on Kharkiv and the region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
8 civilians injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia continues to terrorize the Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Odessa and Kharkiv regions came under Russian attacks — many injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?