Russia struck Kharkiv with drones and missiles at night — there are casualties

On the night of June 2, Kharkiv was on alert several times. First, the enemy used drones to attack the city, and in the morning, launched missiles.

Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are casualties

According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, two ballistic missiles hit a residential area of Kharkiv this morning.

One rocket hit the ground, damaging the facade of a dormitory and three five-story residential buildings. Windows were broken out in the buildings, and the facades were damaged.

Another one hit the road a few dozen meters from the school. The Kyivskyi district of the city was under rocket attack.

When you stand near this crater, you realize how different everything could have been. A few more meters and the impact would have hit the house. A few more minutes and there would have been cars and buses on the road. It is a real miracle that there were no casualties. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

At the same time, the Kholodnohirskyi district was attacked by drones. As a result of the strikes, a production and warehouse building of a private enterprise was destroyed, and private houses in the residential sector nearby were also damaged.