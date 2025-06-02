Russia struck Kharkiv with drones and missiles at night — there are casualties

On the night of June 2, Kharkiv was on alert several times. First, the enemy used drones to attack the city, and in the morning, launched missiles.
Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are casualties
According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, two ballistic missiles hit a residential area of Kharkiv this morning.
One rocket hit the ground, damaging the facade of a dormitory and three five-story residential buildings. Windows were broken out in the buildings, and the facades were damaged.
Another one hit the road a few dozen meters from the school. The Kyivskyi district of the city was under rocket attack.
At the same time, the Kholodnohirskyi district was attacked by drones. As a result of the strikes, a production and warehouse building of a private enterprise was destroyed, and private houses in the residential sector nearby were also damaged.
