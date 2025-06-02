Russia struck Kharkiv with drones and missiles at night — there are casualties
Ukraine
Russia struck Kharkiv with drones and missiles at night — there are casualties

Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
On the night of June 2, Kharkiv was on alert several times. First, the enemy used drones to attack the city, and in the morning, launched missiles.

Points of attention

  • Kharkiv faced a devastating attack on the night of June 2 by Russia using drones and missiles, resulting in casualties and destruction of residential areas.
  • Two ballistic missiles hit a residential area, causing damage to buildings in the Kyivskyi district, as described by Mayor Igor Terekhov.
  • The attack also involved drones targeting the Kholodnohirskyi district, destroying a production building and causing injuries to six people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are casualties

According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, two ballistic missiles hit a residential area of Kharkiv this morning.

One rocket hit the ground, damaging the facade of a dormitory and three five-story residential buildings. Windows were broken out in the buildings, and the facades were damaged.

Another one hit the road a few dozen meters from the school. The Kyivskyi district of the city was under rocket attack.

When you stand near this crater, you realize how different everything could have been. A few more meters and the impact would have hit the house. A few more minutes and there would have been cars and buses on the road. It is a real miracle that there were no casualties.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

At the same time, the Kholodnohirskyi district was attacked by drones. As a result of the strikes, a production and warehouse building of a private enterprise was destroyed, and private houses in the residential sector nearby were also damaged.

As of this morning, six people were injured there, including a seven-year-old boy. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were working at the scene.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?

