Russian airstrike on Kharkiv — number of casualties increases

The number of people injured in the Russian airstrike on Kharkiv has risen to 14, including a 12-year-old girl. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.
According to the State Emergency Service, the third floor and ceiling of the three-story medical facility building were partially destroyed as a result of the enemy strike.
The insulation also caught fire, and rescuers have already extinguished the fire.
Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 4 people from the damaged medical facility building. The whereabouts of 2 people are still being determined, says the head of the Kharkiv Emergency Department, Oleg Synegubov.
As a result of the shelling, the third floor and roof of the building were partially destroyed, a private house and 2 cars were damaged.
The rescue operation is ongoing. Emergency teams are on duty at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting another war crime by Russia.
As a reminder, at around 11:30 on July 25, Russian aircraft dropped guided bombs on the Industrial District of Kharkiv, hitting a medical facility building.
At the scene of the shelling, it is not possible to establish contact with three people who were supposed to be at the medical facility. They may be under the rubble.
