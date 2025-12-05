Russian drone attacks truck in Izyum, Kharkiv region, two people killed

In Izyum, Kharkiv Region, on December 5, two men were killed when a drone hit a truck.
Russia killed two people in Kharkiv region
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.
On December 5, in the city of Izyum, while reloading firewood from a ZIL truck to a tractor, a strike drone hit the vehicle. The drone's attack on the truck's cabin killed a 52-year-old and a 67-year-old man who was next to the vehicle.
A fire broke out at the scene of the impact, police added.
