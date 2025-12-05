Russian drone attacks truck in Izyum, Kharkiv region, two people killed
Russian drone attacks truck in Izyum, Kharkiv region, two people killed

Police of the Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
In Izyum, Kharkiv Region, on December 5, two men were killed when a drone hit a truck.

Points of attention

  • Two men tragically lost their lives in Izyum, Kharkiv Region, when a Russian drone attacked a truck on December 5.
  • The incident, which resulted in a fire in the truck's cabin, has been labeled a possible war crime, as per the regulations of Ukraine.
  • The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region confirmed the fatal drone strike that took the lives of a 52-year-old and a 67-year-old man.

Russia killed two people in Kharkiv region

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

On December 5, in the city of Izyum, while reloading firewood from a ZIL truck to a tractor, a strike drone hit the vehicle. The drone's attack on the truck's cabin killed a 52-year-old and a 67-year-old man who was next to the vehicle.

A fire broke out at the scene of the impact, police added.

Information about the deaths was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

