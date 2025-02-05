Russian missile strike on Izyum — death toll rises

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an administrative building in Izyum, Kharkiv Region, on February 4 has risen to 6. The injured man died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

A 61-year-old man who was hospitalized in serious condition after a hostile attack died in the hospital. Share

The death toll from the attack has risen to six, with another 56 people, including three children, injured or suffering from acute stress reactions.

According to preliminary data, the Iskander-M ballistic missile that hit the center of Izyum on February 4 was launched from a military training ground in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Law enforcement officers are identifying the individuals from the top military-political leadership who gave the order for the missile strike, as well as the direct perpetrators of this crime. Investigative actions are ongoing.