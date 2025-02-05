Russian missile strike on Izyum — death toll rises

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an administrative building in Izyum, Kharkiv Region, on February 4 has risen to 6. The injured man died in hospital.
Points of attention
- The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Izyum has increased to 6, with many others injured or suffering from acute stress reactions.
- The missile was launched from a military training ground in the Rostov region of Russia, causing casualties and destruction in Izyum.
- Authorities are investigating and working to identify the senior military leaders responsible for ordering the missile strike.
- The tragic attack in Izyum resulted in the deaths of civilians, including a pregnant girl, and left many more injured.
- Russian troops' provocation led to this devastating attack, prompting law enforcement to take action in finding those accountable.
6 civilians killed in Izyum as a result of Russian attack
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
The death toll from the attack has risen to six, with another 56 people, including three children, injured or suffering from acute stress reactions.
According to preliminary data, the Iskander-M ballistic missile that hit the center of Izyum on February 4 was launched from a military training ground in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.
Law enforcement officers are identifying the individuals from the top military-political leadership who gave the order for the missile strike, as well as the direct perpetrators of this crime. Investigative actions are ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-