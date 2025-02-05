Russian missile strike on Izyum — death toll rises
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile strike on Izyum — death toll rises

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Izyum
Читати українською

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an administrative building in Izyum, Kharkiv Region, on February 4 has risen to 6. The injured man died in hospital.

Points of attention

  • The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Izyum has increased to 6, with many others injured or suffering from acute stress reactions.
  • The missile was launched from a military training ground in the Rostov region of Russia, causing casualties and destruction in Izyum.
  • Authorities are investigating and working to identify the senior military leaders responsible for ordering the missile strike.
  • The tragic attack in Izyum resulted in the deaths of civilians, including a pregnant girl, and left many more injured.
  • Russian troops' provocation led to this devastating attack, prompting law enforcement to take action in finding those accountable.

6 civilians killed in Izyum as a result of Russian attack

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

A 61-year-old man who was hospitalized in serious condition after a hostile attack died in the hospital.

The death toll from the attack has risen to six, with another 56 people, including three children, injured or suffering from acute stress reactions.

According to preliminary data, the Iskander-M ballistic missile that hit the center of Izyum on February 4 was launched from a military training ground in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Raisin after the Russian attack

Law enforcement officers are identifying the individuals from the top military-political leadership who gave the order for the missile strike, as well as the direct perpetrators of this crime. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall that on February 4, Russian troops shelled an administrative building in Izyum, Kharkiv region. As of the evening, 5 people were reported dead, including a pregnant 19-year-old girl, and another 55 people, including three children, were injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Three civilians injured after Russia's strike on Izium district in Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv Oblast
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Izyum — there are dead and injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's strike on Izyum on February 4 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Izyum: a pregnant girl dead, 55 people injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack on Izyum on February 4

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?