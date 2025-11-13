Russian drone drops explosives on civilians near Izyum, killing three people
Russian drone drops explosives on civilians near Izyum, killing three people

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
a drone
On the morning of November 13, a Russian drone attacked civilians in the Kharkiv region who were traveling to collect pensions and humanitarian aid. Three people were killed and one was injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian drone attack on civilians in the Kharkiv region near Izyum resulted in three deaths and one injury, sparking outrage and condemnation.
  • Law enforcement officers are investigating this tragic incident as a potential war crime, collecting evidence to hold those responsible accountable.

Russians killed three Ukrainian civilians near Izyum with a drone

As the prosecutor's office reported, this morning a group of people set off on three homemade motor-blocks to the village of Borova to receive pensions and humanitarian aid.

Near the village of Novoplatonivka, Izyum district, one of the walk-behind tractors was hit by a Russian FPV drone.

Two women died at the scene, another man died on the way to the hospital. One person was injured.

Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of another attack by Russian military personnel against civilians and are collecting evidence of a war crime.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv region have launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people).

