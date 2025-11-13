Russian drone drops explosives on civilians near Izyum, killing three people

On the morning of November 13, a Russian drone attacked civilians in the Kharkiv region who were traveling to collect pensions and humanitarian aid. Three people were killed and one was injured.
Points of attention
- Russian drone attack on civilians in the Kharkiv region near Izyum resulted in three deaths and one injury, sparking outrage and condemnation.
- Law enforcement officers are investigating this tragic incident as a potential war crime, collecting evidence to hold those responsible accountable.
Russians killed three Ukrainian civilians near Izyum with a drone
As the prosecutor's office reported, this morning a group of people set off on three homemade motor-blocks to the village of Borova to receive pensions and humanitarian aid.
Near the village of Novoplatonivka, Izyum district, one of the walk-behind tractors was hit by a Russian FPV drone.
Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of another attack by Russian military personnel against civilians and are collecting evidence of a war crime.
Prosecutors of the Kharkiv region have launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-