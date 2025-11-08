Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Donetsk region with a drone — there are injuries
Ukraine
Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Donetsk region with a drone — there are injuries

In the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region on November 8, three civilians were injured when an enemy drone hit a minibus.

  • Russian military conducted a drone attack on a minibus in Donetsk region, causing injuries to three civilians.
  • The attack took place in the Kramatorsk district, targeting a Gazelle vehicle carrying out private transportation with an FPV drone.
  • The victims suffered mine-explosive injuries, burns, and contusions as a result of the UAV strike.

On November 8 at 12:10, Russian troops attacked the Druzhkiv territorial community in the Kramatorsk district.

In the village of Kindrativka, the enemy targeted a Gazelle vehicle carrying out private transportation with an FPV drone.

As a result of the UAV strike, a 47-year-old minibus driver and two of his passengers, men aged 71 and 86, were injured.

They suffered mine-explosive injuries, burns to the head and limbs, and contusions. The injured were taken to a medical facility.

