Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Donetsk region with a drone — there are injuries

In the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region on November 8, three civilians were injured when an enemy drone hit a minibus.

On November 8 at 12:10, Russian troops attacked the Druzhkiv territorial community in the Kramatorsk district.

In the village of Kindrativka, the enemy targeted a Gazelle vehicle carrying out private transportation with an FPV drone.

As a result of the UAV strike, a 47-year-old minibus driver and two of his passengers, men aged 71 and 86, were injured.